Advertisement

Republicans, elections experts say Wisconsin probe is flawed

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(pexels.com)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Republican officeholders and election experts say that the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin lacks credibility, transparency and raises security risks and legal concerns.

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and fellow Republican Trey Grayson, who is Kentucky’s former secretary of state, said Wednesday that the Wisconsin investigation is flawed and that political stunts like it will undermine Americans’ confidence in their elections.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin. Republicans have questioned numerous aspects of the 2020 election but have produced no evidence of widespread fraud while calling for a broader “forensic audit.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
The Wausau Chamber of Commerce preserves the old WPS Power House.
Wausau Chamber of Commerce plans to move to the old train depot by spring 2022
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Milwaukee City Council member charged with 4 felonies

Latest News

Fort McCoy
Rep. Shankland, Rep. Kind join Sen. Baldwin during Fort McCoy tour
Steven Olikara - Democrat for U.S. Senate
Democratic millennial leader joins Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
200K Wisconsin voter registrations deactivated
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race
Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill
Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill