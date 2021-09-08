Advertisement

Mosinee defeats Rhinelander, Auburndale beats Newman on the road in volleyball

By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Mosinee continues their dominance of the Great Northern Conference in volleyball, as they defeat Rhinelander at home in straight sets. Mosinee hasn’t lost a regular season conference game since September 2016.

In Marawood South action, Auburndale picks up a 3-1 win over Newman Catholic, spurred by a thrilling first set victory.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Two people are injured after a triple vehicle crash in Mosinee on Sunday, Sept. 5.
2 injured in 3 vehicle Mosinee crash
Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich at first during...
Harper, Phils hit 6 HRs, Wheeler shuts down Brewers 12-0
9-5-21- LOYALS JACE PRIOR
9-5-21- JACE PRIOR PLAYS SPORTS DESPITE MISSING HALF OF HIS ARM
Loyal's Jace Prior sets up to defend a pass
Jace Prior’s ‘no doubt’ attitude in sports leads to success despite missing half of his arm
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off...
Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback, Brewers shock Cards 6-5