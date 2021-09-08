Mosinee defeats Rhinelander, Auburndale beats Newman on the road in volleyball
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Mosinee continues their dominance of the Great Northern Conference in volleyball, as they defeat Rhinelander at home in straight sets. Mosinee hasn’t lost a regular season conference game since September 2016.
In Marawood South action, Auburndale picks up a 3-1 win over Newman Catholic, spurred by a thrilling first set victory.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.