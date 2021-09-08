Advertisement

Man sought in 2006 fatal shooting in Milwaukee named one of FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who allegedly killed two people and injured three others when he...
Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who allegedly killed two people and injured three others when he brazenly fired multiple shots into a crowded Milwaukee park, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.(FBI)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Octaviano Juarez-Corro.

Authorities said Juarez-Corro shot five people, two fatally, at a Memorial Day picnic in Milwaukee in 2006.

Juarez-Corro left the park after the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous. He was recently added to the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list.

He is described as 5 foot 5 inches, 180 pounds to 200 pounds. He is from Mexico and also has ties in Wisconsin and California. He speaks English and Spanish.

All information can remain anonymous and confidentiality is guaranteed. If you have any information call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

