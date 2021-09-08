Man convicted of attempting to meet teen for sex to be sentenced Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Caddot man convicted of attempting to meet a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl online for sexual activities is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Marathon County.

In June, Eric Hartman pleaded no contest to using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and possession of narcotics. He was found guilty as result.

Court records show Hartman began talking to a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl on Facebook Messenger in February 2020, but who was actually a detective with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. The detective said Hartman attempted to meet with “her” in Mosinee for the purposes of drug use and sexual activities. Chat records indicate he asked her for explicit photos, and discussed plans to have sex that Hartman stated he knew was wrong.

Condoms, methamphetamine and THC “wax” was found in his vehicle when he was arrested in Mosinee on Feb. 3 2020. He later admitted to detectives that he sent the “girl” explicit messages and planned to meet to have sex, but that he was turning around to go home when he was arrested at the address he had arranged to meet her at.

Hartman remains in the Marathon County Jail. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

