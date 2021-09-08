First Alert Weather Forecast - Spotty thundershowers return Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Expect plenty of sunshine for the start of Wednesday, with gusty winds and clouds developing throughout the morning and afternoon as temperatures cool off into the upper 60s for highs. Small shower and thundershower chances will return just before the noon time in the Northwoods, with a handful of showers and thundershowers pushing back into central Wisconsin for the afternoon as several upper level disturbances (jet streaks!) roll through Wisconsin.

Mainly from Noon through 8pm (WSAW)

Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats from storms today. (WSAW)

While the threat for severe weather is very minimal today, as with ANY thunderstorm, small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning will remain the main threats from the storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Skies will clear out Wednesday night with some areas of fog possible Thursday morning.

Minimal for central Wisconsin (WSAW)

Another quick moving system will drop into Northeastern Wisconsin throughout the late afternoon Thursday, but with drier air in place across central Wisconsin, this disturbance will likely only trigger some cloud development throughout the late afternoon, with a few showers possible north and east of Antigo after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Suntabulous weather returns Friday and into the beginning of the weekend, as temps jump back into the 70s as the wind direction turns back to the south southwest. While there will be some very small rain chances throughout the weekend across the Northwoods, the forecast looks to remain mainliy dry for all areas until early next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.