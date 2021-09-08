Advertisement

Dining on the Street wraps up for the season

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District has concluded the bi-weekly ‘Dining on the Street’ event. It was scheduled to be held on Sept. 8, but has been canceled.

The idea was born during the pandemic to give downtown restaurants a safer way to serve guests by allowing them to socially distance themselves at tables placed on N 3rd Street.

During the summer of 2020, participating restaurants served guests on Wednesday evenings. It was so popular, this year Saturday was included in the event. During Dining on the Streets, roads were blocked off to give the businesses room to set up the tables for dining.

The Wednesday event coincided with Concerts on the Square.

