Advertisement

COVID vaccine clinic to be held Wednesday in Friendship

vaccine
vaccine
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday afternoon in Friendship.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available. The clinic is located at the Adams County Health & Human Services building located at 108 E. North St. People will stay in their vehicles. Masks are required.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are OK.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment. The clinic is from 2-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Milwaukee City Council member charged with 4 felonies
A financial planner in Stevens Point urges preparedness when changing jobs
People changing careers in wake of COVID-19

Latest News

After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Trial date set for man charged with 1984 murder
Wausau School Gets Trees For Threes
Wausau School Gets Trees For Threes
Sunny and breezy to start, with thundershowers possible by early to mid afternoon
First Alert Weather Forecast - Spotty thundershowers return Wednesday
First Alert Wednesday Forecast - Spotty Thundershowers Return
First Alert Wednesday Forecast - Spotty Thundershowers Return