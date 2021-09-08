COVID vaccine clinic to be held Wednesday in Friendship

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday afternoon in Friendship.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available. The clinic is located at the Adams County Health & Human Services building located at 108 E. North St. People will stay in their vehicles. Masks are required.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are OK.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment. The clinic is from 2-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

