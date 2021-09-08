Advertisement

Badgers unveil 2021-2022 men’s basketball schedule, will host Marquette on Dec. 4

(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Sep. 8, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Badgers announced their full 2021-2022 schedule for men’s basketball. The schedule includes the Badgers hosting Marquette at the Kohl Center on Dec. 4.

The Badgers will also play in the Jim Maui Invitational in Hawaii, which includes a game against Texas A&M. they also could see Butler, Houston and an assortment of other teams at the event. They’ll travel to play Georgia Tech on Dec. 1 for the Big Ten/ACC challenge game.

For conference play, the Badgers will host Indiana on Dec. 8 to open the slate before traveling to play Ohio State. They will host Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State among their ten conference home games. Road games include Illinois, Michigan State and Iowa.

