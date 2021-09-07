Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers see a post-holiday slump

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Coming off a holiday weekend, Wisconsin’s COVID-19 report shows the number of new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations are all down compared to the previous week. Wisconsin saw the exact same trends the day after Christmas, New Year’s, and the 4th of July. Some medical clinics and facilities didn’t have regular schedules, testing frequently drops on the weekends, and local health department staff may be catching up on records after a holiday breather.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) says testing identified 788 new cases since Monday, for an average of 1,583 cases per day over the last 7 days. The state averaged about 1,335 cases each day over the three-day weekend. Preliminary numbers show an average 8% of coronavirus tests over the past week were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That’s down from Friday’s 8.3%.

A death in Calumet County was reported to the DHS. The COVID-19 death toll rose by one to 7,667. The state is still averaging 7 deaths per day over the course of a week. By our calculations, 1.14% of confirmed coronavirus cases are fatal, which is down from 1.15% as the number of deaths lags further behind the number of new cases.

DHS numbers show fewer hospitalizations each day than last week. The state reported an average 72 hospitalizations per day over the 3-day weekend. There were another 75 hospital admissions. That’s below our calculated average of 89 admissions per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) updated its numbers on Tuesday for the first time since Friday, and now reports Wisconsin has surpassed the 1,000 mark for people hospitalized at one time, with 1,045. That’s the highest number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 since January 13. Out of those, 315 people are in the ICU. According to the WHA, Fox Valley hospitals were treating 68 COVID-19 patients, with 14 of them in the ICU, while hospitals in the Northeast region were treating 96 patients, with 31 in the ICU.

Advocate Aurora announced shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that their number of COVID-19 patients has risen by 22.6% throughout the past week throughout its entire system, which covers Wisconsin and Illinois. During the past month, company officials say the number has risen by 101% throughout its entire system. According to Dr. Robert Citronberg, the Executive Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Prevention for Advocate Aurora, the vast majority of the company’s 489 COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated. In Wisconsin, the company says there are 249 COVID-19 inpatients, and in Illinois, there are 240. Four of those patients are at Advocate Children’s and 221 are in Continuing Health, which covers Health at Home, SNF Post Acute Network and Advanced Care at Home. Dr. Citronberg did not provide an exact number for those patients who were vaccinated or unvaccinated..

Over the holiday weekend, Calumet County joined Brown, Door, Menominee, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties with at least 50% of its population getting vaccinated. Door County became the first in our area to break the 70% threshold for its population getting at least one dose of vaccine (previously, statewide, only Dane County could make that boast).

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 56.0% (+0.1) 52.6% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 50.2 (+0.1) 47.5% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 45.2% (+0.1) 42.1% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 70.2% (+0.0) 67.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 48.1% (+0.0) 45.0% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 45.2% (+0.0) 42.8% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.2% (+0.0) 44.4% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 49.3% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 45.4% (+0.1) 42.9% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 52.6% (+0.1) 49.6% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 46.0% (+0.0) 43.1% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 64.8% (+0.0) 56.3% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 46.7% (+0.0) 44.1% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 55.7% (+0.1) 52.5% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 41.3% (+0.0) 38.6% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 53.9% (+0.1) 50.9% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 48.2% (+0.0) 45.3% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 39.4% (+0.0) 37.3% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 53.5% (+0.0) 50.3% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 256,555 (54.1%) (+0.0) 241,619 (51.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 285,091 (51.9%) (+0.1) 268,021 (48.8%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,221,706 (55.3%) (+0.0) 3,023,653 (51.9%) (+0.0)

Vaccinations have risen eight of the last 9 weeks, including the last three weeks straight. The DHS reports 70,532 doses were administered the week of August 29 -- the most doses administered over seven days since the week of June 13.

To date, 51.9% of the state’s population, including 66.3% of adults, completed the vaccine series of two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s out of 55.3% of the population that’s received at least one shot, including 62.5% of the population 18 and older.

In numbers, 3,221,706 people in Wisconsin have committed to getting vaccinated, and 3,023,653 have completed the process.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 43.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/36.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 49.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 49.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 53.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.0% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 61.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.1% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 63.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.3% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 72.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/69.2% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 84.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

Wisconsin’s DHS is expected to update statistics on breakthrough cases next week. Neighboring Minnesota reports a total 15,819 breakthrough cases through last week, which is one-half of one percent of all fully vaccinated people. Since vaccinations began, 0.031% of all fully vaccinated Minnesotans (957) were hospitalized and 0.003% died (93). Iowa reports 82.4% of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, including 90.3% of COVID-19 patients in ICU, weren’t fully vaccinated or vaccinated at all.

Here’s a comparison of the COVID-19 situation in our neighboring states.

Illinois (as of Sept. 3, 2021)

Cases: Average 4,332 per day, 7-day average (5.4% positivity rate, 7-day average)

Total cases: 1,538,324

Deaths: 26 per day, 7-day average

Total deaths: 24,067

Hospitals: 235 admissions per day; 2,254 currently hospitalized; 551 currently in ICU; 302 on ventilators

Vaccinations: 70.49% of adults and teens 16+ received at least one dose

Iowa (as of Sept. 5, 2021)

Cases: 1,219 cases per day, 7-day average (8.7% positivity rate, 14-day average)

Total cases: 448,636

Deaths: 1 death reported in past 7 days

Total deaths: 6,307 (1.4% death rate)

Hospitals: 539 currently hospitalized; 137 in ICU

Vaccinations: 66.7% of all eligible ages received at least one dose; 64.1% of adults fully vaccinated

Michigan (as of Sept. 2, 2021)

Cases: 4,448 over last 2 days reported

Total cases: 955,640

Deaths: 51 over last 2 days reported (includes 28 deaths identified during a recent review)

Total deaths: 20,367 (2.1% death rate)

Hospitals: 1,232 currently hospitalized; 329 in ICU; 164 on ventilators

Vaccinations: 60.7% of ages 12+ received at least one dose; 56.1% of population 12+ fully vaccinated

Minnesota (as of Sept. 2, 2021)

Cases: 2,088

Total cases: 657,492

Deaths: 12

Total deaths: 7,856 (1.2% death rate)

Hospitals: 626 currently hospitalized; 123 in ICU

Vaccinations: 74.8% of adults received at least one dose; 68.0% of adults fully vaccinated

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute will resume Thursday, September 9. Outagamie County Public Health says the clinic, near the food court and Scheels, will be open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic. There’s no cost and no ID required. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, the Oneida Nation and Options for Independent Living announced they’re holding free vaccination clinics at NWTC. No appointment is necessary for the clinic, and anyone who is at least 12 years old is eligible for the vaccine. If you’d like to attend the clinic, but need help with transportation, you’re asked to call 920-490-0500. The clinics will be held at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Wednesday, September 8 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)**

Brown – 34,375 cases (+4) (263 deaths)

Calumet – 6,292 cases (+2) (52 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,499 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,911 cases (+13) (179 deaths)

Door – 2,854 cases (+4) (30 deaths)

Florence - 462 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,782 cases (+33) (137 deaths)

Forest - 1,093 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,165 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,822 cases (+4) (23 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,077 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,513 cases (29 deaths)

Langlade - 2,241 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,239 cases (+5) (78 deaths)

Marinette - 4,501 cases (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,994 cases (42 deaths)

Menominee – 846 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,925 cases (+16) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 22,250 cases (+10) (229 deaths)

Shawano – 5,078 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,953 cases (+46) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,379 cases (128 deaths)

Waushara – 2,381 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

Winnebago – 19,902 cases (+4) (206 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Due to the Labor Day holiday, Michigan’s numbers were not updated today.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

