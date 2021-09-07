Advertisement

Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Milwaukee City Council member charged with 4 felonies

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis(City of Milwaukee website)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Chantia Lewis, a member of the Milwaukee City Council and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, has been charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor for allegedly stealing at least $21,000 from her campaign fund and then lying about it.

The charges were filed by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office on Tuesday.

Lewis was first elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016 and announced her candidacy for Senate in July.

She had no immediate comment on the charges.

Lewis is one of 11 Democratic candidates in the Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Two people are injured after a triple vehicle crash in Mosinee on Sunday, Sept. 5.
2 injured in 3 vehicle Mosinee crash
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
Loyal's Jace Prior sets up to defend a pass
Jace Prior’s ‘no doubt’ attitude in sports leads to success despite missing half of his arm

Latest News

Image of COVID-19
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers see a post-holiday slump
Women gets screened for breast cancer
Buddy Check 7: Marshfield Clinic joins national project to address disparities in breast cancer care
Fort McCoy
Rep. Shankland, Rep. Kind to join Sen. Baldwin at Fort McCoy
(AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Gov. Evers sets torrid pace on pardons, simplifies applications