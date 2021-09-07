Wausau Labor Day parade honors essential workers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council hosted its 25th annual Labor Day parade Monday. The parade honored essential workers and those who were able and willing to work throughout the pandemic.

Organizer Curt Buttke is apart of the Smart Local 565 labor union. Buttke said celebrating Labor Day this year was more important than ever.

“It’s been a struggle,” Buttke said. “We noticed that a lot of people that our signatories are involved with are having problems hiring people. The labor pool is pretty small right now. It’s hard to find employees.”

Organizers from Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1168 agreed. They said this Labor Day was an important day to recognize essential workers.

“Essential workers are the backbone of our society and we are grateful that through the bad, and even worse, you continue to show up to work and keep us all afloat,” the organization said.

Government officials Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes were present and celebrated the cause also.

“This is solidly working-class Wausau and it’s just great to be able to be able to celebrate alongside everyone here,” Rosenberg said.

“This is what it’s all about, making sure we acknowledge working people all across this state,” Barnes said.

The parade ended with the The Marathon County Central Labor Council presenting awards.

Wausau City Councilman Tom Kilian won Citizen of the Year. Organization of the Year went to Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1168.

Lt. Gov. Barnes also explained why passing the Protecting the Right to Organize Act is important for those who work.

“By passing the PRO Act, we shift the balance of power and make sure that power is restored to working people, so that they’ll have the ability to collectively bargain as they so choose, as they see fit,” Barnes explained.

