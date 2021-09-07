Survey examines the use of digital health care among white and minority men

(WSAW) - Digital healthcare and virtual doctor visits skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, virtual visits at Cleveland Clinic went from 37,000 visits in 2019 to 1.2 million in 2020. We know that men tend to avoid regular doctor visits with their healthcare providers since conversations can often be uncomfortable and because healthcare disparities exist for many men. The use of digital health is making it easier for all men to access quality healthcare.

This year, Cleveland Clinic’s 6th annual MENtion It survey examined men’s health attitudes towards digital health and the reasons why some men are shifting towards the use of virtual healthcare. Also included was a deeper dive into hesitancies and barriers to healthcare for minority men. The findings are compelling.

Leading Cleveland Clinic men’s health physician, Dr. Petar Bajic, joined Sunrise 7 to discuss the survey and address which issues white and minority men tend to avoid discussing, the barriers some men face, and the findings that illustrate the disparities among diverse groups of men. Dr. Bajic said the survey’s goal is to emphasize that early detection through preventive health screenings and checkups are essential to diagnosing many serious conditions that tend to affect men.

