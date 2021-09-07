Rep. Shankland, Rep. Kind to join Sen. Baldwin at Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin and seven colleagues, will visit Fort McCoy Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives Ron Kind and Mark Pocan, State Senators Brad Pfaff and Jeff Smith and State Representatives Katrina Shankland, Jodi Emerson and Samba Baldeh will join Sen. Baldwin in touring the facilities.

The representatives and lawmakers will be briefed on Afghan evacuee operations, planning and medical processing by federal personnel with Operations Allies Welcome. According to the release, they will also speak with Afghan evacuees about their experience at Fort McCoy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

