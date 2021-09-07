Advertisement

Rep. Shankland, Rep. Kind to join Sen. Baldwin at Fort McCoy

According to Sen. Baldwin’s office, they will speak with Afghan evacuees about their experience at Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin and seven colleagues, will visit Fort McCoy Tuesday afternoon.

NewsChannel 7 will live stream the visit on our Facebook page.

Representatives Ron Kind and Mark Pocan, State Senators Brad Pfaff and Jeff Smith and State Representatives Katrina Shankland, Jodi Emerson and Samba Baldeh will join Sen. Baldwin in touring the facilities.

The representatives and lawmakers will be briefed on Afghan evacuee operations, planning and medical processing by federal personnel with Operations Allies Welcome. According to the release, they will also speak with Afghan evacuees about their experience at Fort McCoy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

