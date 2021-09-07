Advertisement

People changing careers in wake of COVID-19

A financial planner in Stevens Point urges preparedness when changing jobs
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are leaving or changing jobs in record numbers right now as the economy improves with increased vaccination rates. It is a movement that has earned the nickname “the Great Resignation.”

Economists say it comes as people had time to ponder their career choices when so much changed during the pandemic.

“I think that’s what drove people to really start to evaluate what’s important.  What is the most important thing right now?  Is it just going to work every day or is personal happiness important?  I think people really started to evaluate that,” said financial planner Jason Glisczynski.

Monster.com reported that 95 percent of workers are willing to consider leaving their jobs, while a study by Bankrate showed that 55 percent expected to actively search for new employment within the next 12 months.

Glisczynski says it is important to be prepared if you are going to make a change.  He recommends having six months to a year’s salary in savings for a single person and one to two years’ worth for a couple.

“Do not let your emotions get the better of you.  Take a step back before you make the decision to maybe cut ties with your employer.  It’s important to make sure that you have a good plan in place” he said.

In June the accommodation and food industries along with leisure and hospitality saw the most resignations, and employers in these fields struggle to find enough workers.

