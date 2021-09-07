Online registration closes Tuesday night for Run for the Fallen

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 8th annual 9/11 memorial race, Run for the Fallen, will be held Saturday in Kronenwetter. The race honors the fallen first responders of 9/11.

Runners and walkers can register online until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 6. There is also walk-in registration services Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Kronenwetter Fire Department, 1582 Kronenwetter Drive, Kronenwetter, WI 54455. Saturday’s walk-in registration opens at 7:30 a.m. at Towering Pines Park, Kronenwetter, WI 54455.

The opening ceremony begins at 8:46 a.m.-- the exact time that the first plane hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. A 1-mile kid’s run will start at 9 a.m., followed by a 10K at 9:30 a.m. The 5K will start at 10 a.m. and the 1-mile firefighter challenge will start at 11:15 a.m. Runners will be given a photo ID of one of the fallen first responders who lost their lives in the attacks. The race is at Towering Pines Park in Kronenwetter; 2355 Tower Road.

Run For The Fallen will benefit the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Village of Kronenwetter Fire Department. Since 2015, the event has raised more than $30,000 for the Kronenwetter Fire Department.

NewsChannel 7 and FOX WZAW are proud sponsors of this event.

