Online registration closes at noon on Tuesday for Race for the Fallen

Run for the Fallen
Run for the Fallen(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 7th annual 9/11 memorial race, Run for the Fallen, will be held Saturday in Kronenwetter. The race honors the fallen first responders of 9/11.

Runners and walkers can register online until noon on Sept. 7.

The opening ceremony begins at 8:46 a.m.-- the exact time that the first plane hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. A 1-mile kid’s run will start at 9 a.m., followed by a 10K at 9:30 a.m. The 5K will start at 10 a.m. and the 1-mile firefighter challenge will start at 11:15 a.m. Runners will be given a photo ID of one of the fallen first responders who lost their lives in the attacks. The race is at Towering Pines Park in Kronenwetter; 2355 Tower Road.

Run For The Fallen will benefit the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Village of Kronenwetter Fire Department.

NewsChannel 7 and FOX WZAW are proud sponsors of this event.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE

