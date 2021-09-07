Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says the 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his child’s mother was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Ilinois.

Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said Christopher Miller was arrested because of a tip from a confidential informant. He was arrested in Carol Stream, Illinois and will be transferred to Oneida County.

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 around 11 a.m. on June 30.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department immediately identified Anderson as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Two vehicles authorities thought Anderson may have been driving were located unoccupied on July 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prosecutors have already charged another man for having prior knowledge of Anderson’s plan to kill Miller.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.