Advertisement

NAMI’s chief medical officer explains how mood disorders affect Americans and ways to cope

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Mental health issues are certainly among the hottest of topics, with almost daily reports of mood disorders like depression, bipolar disorder and intermittent explosive disorder affecting our daily lives. There’s also been an epidemic of suicide among young people. It’s also certainly no secret that the COVID epidemic is a mental illness epidemic.

With the recent Olympic games suddenly putting a focus on mental health, it is even more important to break the stigma on mental illness and openly discuss the spectrum of mood disorders that affect so many.

Dr. Ken Duckworth is the Chief Medical Officer of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He shared the surprising results of a study NAMI just conducted on mood disorders. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, a non-profit dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Two people are injured after a triple vehicle crash in Mosinee on Sunday, Sept. 5.
2 injured in 3 vehicle Mosinee crash
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
Loyal's Jace Prior sets up to defend a pass
Jace Prior’s ‘no doubt’ attitude in sports leads to success despite missing half of his arm

Latest News

Cleveland Clinic releases MENtion It survey results, resident warns men to care for personal...
Survey examines the use of digital health care among white and minority men
Dr. Claire Martin
Lakeland Union School District names Dr. Claire Martin as district administrator
Run for the Fallen
Online registration closes at noon on Tuesday for Race for the Fallen
Wausau Children's Museum (FILE- WSAW)
Greater Wausau Children’s Museum re-opens in Cedar Creek Mall