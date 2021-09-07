NAMI’s chief medical officer explains how mood disorders affect Americans and ways to cope

(WSAW) - Mental health issues are certainly among the hottest of topics, with almost daily reports of mood disorders like depression, bipolar disorder and intermittent explosive disorder affecting our daily lives. There’s also been an epidemic of suicide among young people. It’s also certainly no secret that the COVID epidemic is a mental illness epidemic.

With the recent Olympic games suddenly putting a focus on mental health, it is even more important to break the stigma on mental illness and openly discuss the spectrum of mood disorders that affect so many.

Dr. Ken Duckworth is the Chief Medical Officer of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He shared the surprising results of a study NAMI just conducted on mood disorders. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, a non-profit dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

