Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department adds AEDs to patrol cars

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department announced that their patrol cars will now be carrying automated external defibrillators (AEDs) thanks to drug seizure funds.

According to Lincoln County Sherrif’s Department Lieutenant Tim Fischer, this has been a goal of the department for some time.

“It’s been a goal of the agency for several years,” said Lt. Fischer, “through a funding source that was acquired through a multi-jurisdictional federal methamphetamine drug trafficking arrest, the sheriff’s office received funding.”

The inclusion of AEDs in patrol cars can be the difference between life and death.

“Oftentimes the deputies that are out on the road, arrive on the scene faster or prior to emergency medical showing up on the scene,” said Lt. Fischer. “Having proper training in the use of these devices can certainly help with life-saving measures.”

Money from the drug seizure helped pay for the AED units and the training required to operate them.

AED units are currently being installed and should be completely ready in patrol cars very soon.

