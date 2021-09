Lakeland Union School District names Dr. Claire Martin as district administrator

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Claire Martin will serve as interim district administrator for Lakeland Union School District in Minocqua.

Dr. Martin was approved by the Board of Education on Aug. 23. She will serve as interim Administrator until June 2022.

Former District Administrator Rob Way resigned last month.

Dr. Martin previously served as superintendent for Chilton Schools and Cedar Grove-Belgium School District.

