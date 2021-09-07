Greater Wausau Children’s Museum re-opens in Cedar Creek Mall

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A place for children to learn and play is now open in the Cedar Creek Mall in Rothschild. The Greater Wausau Children’s Museum was previously located in the Wausau Center Mall.

It’s now located in the former Thelma’s location. It opened Tuesday.

Thelma’s moved into the location previously occupied by Dress Barn.

The museum is open Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. It’s closed Mondays.

The Cedar Creek Mall is located at 10101 Market Street in Rothschild. The museum is located at Suite D70.

