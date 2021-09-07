Advertisement

Greater Wausau Children’s Museum re-opens in Cedar Creek Mall

Wausau Children's Museum (FILE- WSAW)
Wausau Children's Museum (FILE- WSAW)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A place for children to learn and play is now open in the Cedar Creek Mall in Rothschild. The Greater Wausau Children’s Museum was previously located in the Wausau Center Mall.

It’s now located in the former Thelma’s location. It opened Tuesday.

Thelma’s moved into the location previously occupied by Dress Barn.

The museum is open Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. It’s closed Mondays.

The Cedar Creek Mall is located at 10101 Market Street in Rothschild. The museum is located at Suite D70.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Two people are injured after a triple vehicle crash in Mosinee on Sunday, Sept. 5.
2 injured in 3 vehicle Mosinee crash
Loyal's Jace Prior sets up to defend a pass
Jace Prior’s ‘no doubt’ attitude in sports leads to success despite missing half of his arm
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off

Latest News

Run for the Fallen
Online registration closes at noon on Tuesday for Race for the Fallen
A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Showers this morning will clear leading to mostly sunny skies.
First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms now, dry and sunny later
A financial planner in Stevens Point urges preparedness when changing jobs
People changing careers in wake of COVID-19