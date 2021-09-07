First Alert Weather: Storms arrive early Tuesday morning as gusty winds kick in

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A cold front dropping southeast into the region early Tuesday morning will be the next weather maker, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely at times Tuesday morning. Showers and storms will wind down by Tuesday afternoon with a few more thundershowers possible by Tuesday evening across the Northwoods.

A line of showers and storms continuing to pass through the South Central Wisconsin region by late Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

A handful of stronger thunderstorms will be possible early Tuesday morning, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and some small hail possible as well.

Marginal chance for severe storms in Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

While rainfall totals will remain fairly light for most areas, some locations with the stronger storms may approach 0.75″ of rainfall throughout the day, especially north of Highway 29.

Showers and thunderstorms could bring in under an inch of rain accumulations to the area, especially in the Northwoods. (WSAW)

Wet weather won’t stick around for long; clearing skies and dry conditions heading into Tuesday afternoon. Plan for near-seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s with breezy winds at times during the afternoon hours. Wind gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible. The mugginess briefly makes a return as well but will be rather mild.

Gusty winds expected by Tuesday Afternoon as a frontal system passes through. (WSAW)

Following Tuesday, several days of mostly dry weather and low humidity. Another breezy day Wednesday with clouds mixed with sunshine. Highs a tad cooler in the upper 60s, low 70s. Partly cloudy for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Thursday, rising to the mid-70s Friday. Another cold front may be sliding our way on Saturday, bringing a slim chance for some showers early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.