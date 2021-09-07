First Alert Weather: Storms arrive early Tuesday morning as gusty winds kick in
A fair amount of sunshine to round out the holiday weekend. Wet weather expected heading back to work & school Tuesday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -
A cold front dropping southeast into the region early Tuesday morning will be the next weather maker, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely at times Tuesday morning. Showers and storms will wind down by Tuesday afternoon with a few more thundershowers possible by Tuesday evening across the Northwoods.
A handful of stronger thunderstorms will be possible early Tuesday morning, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and some small hail possible as well.
While rainfall totals will remain fairly light for most areas, some locations with the stronger storms may approach 0.75″ of rainfall throughout the day, especially north of Highway 29.
Wet weather won’t stick around for long; clearing skies and dry conditions heading into Tuesday afternoon. Plan for near-seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s with breezy winds at times during the afternoon hours. Wind gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible. The mugginess briefly makes a return as well but will be rather mild.
Following Tuesday, several days of mostly dry weather and low humidity. Another breezy day Wednesday with clouds mixed with sunshine. Highs a tad cooler in the upper 60s, low 70s. Partly cloudy for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Thursday, rising to the mid-70s Friday. Another cold front may be sliding our way on Saturday, bringing a slim chance for some showers early Saturday morning.
