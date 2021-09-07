Advertisement

Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy offered COVID-19 vaccines

Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin National Guard, administers a COVID vaccination to an Afghan evacuee during Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy are being offered free COVID-19 vaccines. It’s one of many precautions being taken at the military base to prevent the spread of the virus.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says all Afghans and U.S. residents coming from Afghanistan are tested for COVID when they first arrive to the U.S. and have the option to get a COVID-19 vaccine either at the airport or at Department of Defense facilities.

Fort McCoy is one of eight U.S. military bases that will temporarily house Afghans who have fled their country after the recent collapse of the government to the Taliban.

The base can host up to 13,000. As of Friday, 8,780 refugees had arrived.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Two people are injured after a triple vehicle crash in Mosinee on Sunday, Sept. 5.
2 injured in 3 vehicle Mosinee crash
The Thirsty Whale in Minocqua
Northwoods restaurant thankful for busy summer, patient guests and hard-working staff
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Power restored to Wausau area
Russ Gennrich uses a file cabinet as a grill.
A Gleason man owns one smokin’ collection

Latest News

Marginal chance for severe storms in Wisconsin early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Storms arrive early Tuesday morning as gusty winds kick in
Wausau Labor Day Parade
Wausau Labor Day parade honors essential workers
Crowds at Whitman's Bar send-off tourists as they make their way home from their Labor Day...
Whitman’s Bar celebrates 51 years of their Labor Day tourist send-off
Send-Off to Summer 9/6/2021
Send-Off to Summer 9/6/2021