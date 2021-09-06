Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia Nicely (left).(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep an eye out for 69-year-old Anthony Nicely.

According to law enforcement, there was a protective placement order for Anthony to be in a nursing home because of a medical condition. Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia Nicely was seen leaving a Park Falls nursing home with Anthony.

This image provided by the Price County Sheriff's Office shows Anthony Nicely being wheeled...
This image provided by the Price County Sheriff's Office shows Anthony Nicely being wheeled away by Virginia Nicely.(WSAW)

It is believed that Anthony is a passenger in a 2019 Ram 1500 being driven by Virginia with Wisconsin plates RA4801. BIGHORN can be seen on the lower-left corner of the tailgate.

There are possible connections to Ironwood, Michigan; Hersey, Michigan; Glidden, Wisconsin; Eagle River, Wisconsin; Superior, Wisconsin.

Anthony and Virginian Nicely are thought to be in this vehicle, a 2019 Ram 1500 with Wisconsin...
Anthony and Virginian Nicely are thought to be in this vehicle, a 2019 Ram 1500 with Wisconsin plates RA4801.(WSAW)

Anthony is a white man, 5′8″, and has Brown eyes with Gray Salt hair and a pepper mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Price County Sherriff’s Office at 715-339-3011.

