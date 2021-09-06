Advertisement

Power outage to more than 4000 in the Wausau area

Power company gives no estimate for time it will come back on
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it...
Wisconsin Public Service is closing 3 office buildings on its downtown Green Bay campus as it keeps hundreds of employees working from home
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service Corporation is reporting a power outage to 4360 people in the Wausau area.

It says the outage started just after 1:30 Monday afternoon.

But WPSC says it does not know a cause or when it will be restored.

The power company says crews have been dispatched to work on the issue.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved

