Power outage to more than 4000 in the Wausau area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service Corporation is reporting a power outage to 4360 people in the Wausau area.

It says the outage started just after 1:30 Monday afternoon.

But WPSC says it does not know a cause or when it will be restored.

The power company says crews have been dispatched to work on the issue.

