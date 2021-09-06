National Farm Medicine Center studies risks, benefits of growing up on a farm

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Farm Medicine Center is conducting a study to compare and contrast the benefits and risks of growing up on a farm, particularly as relates to exposure to cattle.

Farm life gives kids a greater opportunity for a more active life, which in turn reduces the chance of childhood obesity. Being around livestock also allows children to build their immune systems and results in more robust health throughout their lives.

Still, cattle are large unpredictable animals and the risks of trampling, kicking and pinching are very real.

“Farmers tend to think that their farm is safer than the average farm for kids, but we know that it’s likely about as safe as the average farm. So, there’s a lot of things that farmers need to be aware of – animals, tractors are another big one,” said Project Manager Kate Barnes.

That’s not to discount how kids can benefit from a rural life. Studies have repeatedly shown that interaction with livestock allows kids to build resistance to diseases as well as chronic conditions.

“Children who are born and raised on a farm have increased immunity and strength in respiratory health. Also we know there are cultural benefits. For example parents have expressed that their child has enhanced work ethic, better problem solving skills, greater interdependency and empathy,” said Research Coordinator Kyle Koshalek.

The center plans to use the results of the study to make it easier for farm families to use resources and implement practices that make farm life safer for everyone involved.

