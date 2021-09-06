Advertisement

2 injured in 3 vehicle Mosinee crash

Two people are injured after a triple vehicle crash in Mosinee on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Two people are injured after a triple vehicle crash in Mosinee on Sunday, Sept. 5.(MGN)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are injured after a triple vehicle crash in Mosinee on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. on County Road C and County Road S in Mosinee.

The two injured occupants were taken to Marshfield Medical Center to be treated for their minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash has been cleared and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Gennrich uses a file cabinet as a grill.
A Gleason man owns one smokin’ collection
The Thirsty Whale in Minocqua
Northwoods restaurant thankful for busy summer, patient guests and hard-working staff
Developing story
Wood County investigators recommending charges for Utah man in missing teen case
Schofield Ave. will have a new name beginning Jan. 1.
Businesses voice frustrations of Schofield Avenue name change
Hilight Zone Week 3

Latest News

hilltop orchard
Helene's Hilltop Orchard donates to St. Jude
portage
95th Portage County Fair
A cold front will spark showers and storms Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: A pleasant Labor Day, risk of storms Tuesday
Partly cloudy and nice on Labor Day. Showers and storms are expected Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast