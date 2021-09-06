2 injured in 3 vehicle Mosinee crash

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are injured after a triple vehicle crash in Mosinee on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. on County Road C and County Road S in Mosinee.

The two injured occupants were taken to Marshfield Medical Center to be treated for their minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash has been cleared and remains under investigation.

