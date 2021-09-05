Advertisement

Want to attend Hamilton? Not unless you meet virus protocols

More than a dozen arts group have signed on to the agreement.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE - (AP) Milwaukee’s largest performing arts organizations will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to attend their indoor performance. The rule applies to the smash touring musical “Hamilton” and popular holiday shows “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker.” More than a dozen arts group have signed on to the agreement. The Journal Sentinel reports that the policy matches similar protocols at New York’s Broadway theaters and members of The League of Chicago Theaters. Mask policies will be set by each organization. The groups will offer refunds for previously purchased tickets.

