Team Rubicon looking for clothing donations for Afghan refugees

(WYMT)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy is now providing information on how to donate clothing for Afghan refugees supported by the base.

In partnership with Ft. McCoy, the non profit Team Rubicon is now accepting donations of new or freshly laundered, gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. Clothes being donated are asked to be seasonably appropriate.

Donations may be dropped off at the Sparta Armory, located at 602 E Division St, Sparta WI, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

The Fort McCoy Visitor Control Center is not able to accept donations.

For more information on donating please email Team Rubicon resettlementsupport@teamrubiconusa.org.

