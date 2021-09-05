Advertisement

Mosinee quarterback Trevor Garski goes 17-17 through the air Friday, sets new state record

Mosinee's Trevor Garksi complete one of 17 passes on Sept. 3 against Hayward.
Mosinee's Trevor Garksi complete one of 17 passes on Sept. 3 against Hayward.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee quarterback Trevor Garski achieved perfection on Friday by completing all 17 of his pass attempts. Soon after the game, Garski found out it was a state record for most pass attempts without an incompletion.

“I was almost panicking because I didn’t know what to do or say. And then they wanted me to break the huddle down on me and I couldn’t say anything besides do the work, which is what our motto is for the year,” Garski said.

In addition to Garski achieving perfection, he had six touchdowns and 316 yards in Mosinee’s 47-7 win over Hayward. He averaged 18.6 yards per completion.

“The locker room was very crazy afterward. Like we just kept yelling at the top of our lungs and listening to music full blast, the whole ride home. It was hard to sleep because it was a three-hour drive and none of us slept at all,” Garski said.

He credits his teammate for letting him have the auxiliary cord and playing music before the game, which allowed him to get into focus for kick-off.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Gennrich uses a file cabinet as a grill.
A Gleason man owns one smokin’ collection
The Thirsty Whale in Minocqua
Northwoods restaurant thankful for busy summer, patient guests and hard-working staff
Developing story
Wood County investigators recommending charges for Utah man in missing teen case
Schofield Ave. will have a new name beginning Jan. 1.
Businesses voice frustrations of Schofield Avenue name change
Hilight Zone Week 3

Latest News

9/4/21 prep highlights
Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Houser pitches 3-hitter for 1st pro shutout, Brews top Cards
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz fumbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Mishaps, self-inflicted errors lead to Badgers’ loss
badgers
Badgers lose to Penn State 16-10