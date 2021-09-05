Mosinee quarterback Trevor Garski goes 17-17 through the air Friday, sets new state record

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee quarterback Trevor Garski achieved perfection on Friday by completing all 17 of his pass attempts. Soon after the game, Garski found out it was a state record for most pass attempts without an incompletion.

“I was almost panicking because I didn’t know what to do or say. And then they wanted me to break the huddle down on me and I couldn’t say anything besides do the work, which is what our motto is for the year,” Garski said.

In addition to Garski achieving perfection, he had six touchdowns and 316 yards in Mosinee’s 47-7 win over Hayward. He averaged 18.6 yards per completion.

“The locker room was very crazy afterward. Like we just kept yelling at the top of our lungs and listening to music full blast, the whole ride home. It was hard to sleep because it was a three-hour drive and none of us slept at all,” Garski said.

He credits his teammate for letting him have the auxiliary cord and playing music before the game, which allowed him to get into focus for kick-off.

