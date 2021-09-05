Mishaps, self-inflicted wounds lead to Badgers’ loss

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Badgers lost their season-opener on Saturday 16-10 against Penn State, and they have no one to blame but themselves.

Three trips inside the 10-yard line came away without points in a conference showdown they should’ve one, but didn’t deserve to.

“Definitely stings. It kind of felt like we were playing two teams out there. Playing ourselves and definitely shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times,” tight end Jake Ferguson said.

The Badgers constantly beat themselves when they were in a position to score. Penalties, botched handoffs and overall poor execution were all part of what doomed them.

“I think the biggest thing was a lot of self-inflicted wounds down there. Obviously, balls on the ground, can’t do that as a quarterback,” quarterback Graham Mertz said.

“You’re talking about things that yeah, whether it’s the first game or the last game you think that you should be better than that,” head coach Paul Chryst said.

The Mishaps were part of a miserable afternoon for Mertz who threw two late interceptions and was generally inaccurate for most of the game.

“There are definitely a lot of things that fell on my plate that I need to clean up, and I will. I’m going to do anything I can to make sure that I’m ready to go and this team’s ready to go. So, there’s a lot of stuff I need to clean up, but I’ll be ready,” Mertz said.

