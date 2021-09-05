Advertisement

Helene’s Hilltop Orchard opens for the season

Helene's Hilltop Orchard in Merrill, WI. opens for the season.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s starting to feel a little bit like fall lately, but summer isn’t over just yet at Helene’s Hilltop Orchard in Merrill. And, one of its attractions is used to mark the official end of summer.

Helene’s Hilltop Orchard opened Sept. 4 for the season and dozens of people have already visited its sunflower field.

The orchard’s ‘St. Jude’s Sunflower Experience’ has hundreds of sunflowers that many people have been taking pictures of. It’s the fourth year the Orchard is donating all of the admission proceeds from the field to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The orchard’s owner, Olivia Telschow said they’ve decided to donate the money because of her family’s own experience in 2016 when her dad had to get a bone marrow transplant. “...And at that time, he was really sick with leukemia, and he was wondering how do these young families do it? We were able to step in as a family and take care of him, but with these young kids and the problems that they have, ‘what happens?’ And that’s when we realized the importance of St. Jude’s.”

Telschow said sometimes people will come to the orchard to share their stories of how they’ve been impacted. “People don’t realize how evident and prominent St. Jude’s is in our community. You think about it in Memphis, so far away. But, so many children in our area are being treated by St. Jude’s either by their protocols or by an outpatient status.”

“You know, it’s really rewarding, it’s beautiful to see how St. Jude’s is out there in the community making a difference in all these kids’ lives but adults’ lives too, their family members,” she added.

The sunflowers will be standing tall until the end of September. Telschow said apples will be ready to be picked after the sunflowers have ended their bloom, which signifies the beginning of fall.

The Orchard will be open through Oct. 31 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about Helene’s Hilltop Orchard, click here.

