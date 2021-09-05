Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Pleasant rest of the weekend, risk of storms Tuesday

A fair amount of sunshine to round out the holiday weekend. Wet weather expected heading back to work & school Tuesday.
A cold front will usher in the risk of showers and storms Tuesday morning.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Much nicer conditions are on tap for the remainder of the Labor Day holiday weekend. Sunshine will mix with clouds for today. A bit breezy, but seasonably warm. Afternoon temperatures rising into the low to mid 70s.

A fair amount of sunshine and pleasant today.
A starlit sky tonight and cool with low ranging from the mid 40s in the Northwoods to the upper 40s to near 50 in Central Wisconsin. The fine weather continues for Labor Day with a fair amount of sunshine. Comfortably warm with highs in the mid 70s.

The next weather maker to affect the area will be a cold front, dropping southeast into the region on Tuesday morning. Clouds will be on the increase later Monday night with a chance for showers or scattered storms in the Northwoods leading up to daybreak. In Central Wisconsin, the better chances for wet weather will be during the morning commute. Downpours, lightning, and some gusty winds are possible.

A cold front will usher in the risk of showers and storms Tuesday morning.
Rainfall will range from less than a tenth to over a half inch in the region.
Clouds will break for sunshine by the afternoon Tuesday, although it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph possible at times. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 70s.

In the wake of the cold front, it will be breezy on Tuesday.
Sun mixed with clouds and breezy on Wednesday with scattered showers or an isolated storm possible. Highs near 70. Partly cloudy for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Thursday, rising to the mid to upper 70s Friday. Another cold front may be sliding our way on Saturday, bringing a risk of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy next Sunday with afternoon readings in the low 70s.

High temperatures will be near average for much of the week ahead.
