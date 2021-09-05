Advertisement

Afghan refugees receive Covid-19 vaccines at Ft. McCoy

Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin National Guard, administers a COVID vaccination to an Afghan evacuee during Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021.(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 88th Readiness Division stationed at Fort McCoy have released new images of Afghan refugees receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

According to military officials, all refugees arriving in the U.S. are being offered the vaccine. It is currently unclear the exact number of doses that have been administered so far.

There are an estimated 8, 000 refugees currently being housed here in Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for Ft. McCoy says nearly 1,400 soldiers are supporting efforts at the base.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and with the support of the Department of Homeland Security, says they are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.

Officials say this initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Gennrich uses a file cabinet as a grill.
A Gleason man owns one smokin’ collection
The Thirsty Whale in Minocqua
Northwoods restaurant thankful for busy summer, patient guests and hard-working staff
Developing story
Wood County investigators recommending charges for Utah man in missing teen case
Schofield Ave. will have a new name beginning Jan. 1.
Businesses voice frustrations of Schofield Avenue name change
Hilight Zone Week 3

Latest News

More than a dozen arts group have signed on to the agreement.
Want to attend Hamilton? Not unless you meet virus protocols
A cold front will usher in the risk of showers and storms Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Pleasant rest of the weekend, risk of storms Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant today. Showers and storms expected Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
northwoods restaurants
Busy summer for Northwoods Restaurants