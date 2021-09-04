Advertisement

Wisconsin fire departments awarded $1.7 million for training, equipment

Boscobel was awarded $362,191
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire departments in Wisconsin, including a few in the south central region, received more than $1.7 million Friday to fund new training programs and equipment.

The grants will go directly to fire departments and EMS groups that are not affiliated with a hospital, explained Rep. Ron Kind (D- La Crosse). The grant will help increase the effectiveness of these first responders’ services.

“Our firefighters and first responders are true heroes, working tirelessly to keep Wisconsin communities safe and healthy,” Kind said. “I’m glad to announce this critical funding to help support our local fire departments and make sure firefighters have the resources they need to stay safe while on the job.”

Among the department’s receiving funding, Boscobel was awarded $362,191.

Here is the full list of awardees:

  • City of Mondovi - $319,783
  • Village of Montfort - $107,142
  • City of Boscobel - $362,191
  • Bloomington - $30,952
  • City of Lancaster - $14,204
  • Cassville - $47,560
  • Genoa Harmony Fire Department - $183,809
  • City of La Crosse - $259,854
  • Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department - $6,786
  • Farmington Town Hall - $138,876.19
  • Township of Liberty - $39,714.29
  • Town of Campbell - $131,523.81
  • Blue River - $74,775.24

The funds are available from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developing story
Wood County investigators recommending charges for Utah man in missing teen case
Employees find deceased infant outside Milwaukee funeral home
Body of baby found outside Milwaukee funeral home
Testing wastewater can detect coronavirus in feces
Wastewater testing reflects COVID-19 spike in Marathon County
News 10 Breaking
NEW INFO: One hurt in chemical leak outside of Wausau
Schofield Ave. will have a new name beginning Jan. 1.
Businesses voice frustrations of Schofield Avenue name change

Latest News

Drier weather is on tap for Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather: Showers into Saturday, some sun returns this weekend
Hilight Zone Week 3
Vaping continues to be a growing concern across the country.
Wausau School Resource Officers concerned over increased use of flavored nicotine
Kids Using Nicotine Products 9/3/2021
Kids Using Nicotine Products 9/3/2021