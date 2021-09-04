Wausau School Resource Officers concerned over increased use of flavored nicotine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Vaping continues to be a growing concern across the country.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, nearly 12% of 12th graders, 7% of 10th graders, and 2% of 8th graders vape every day.

Addictive products like nicotine pouches and vape pens are becoming easier for kids to hide. According to the Marathon County Health Department flavor also plays a big part.

“Because there’s such a wide variety, up to thousands of different fruit flavors, it’s not difficult for children or any youth to find a flavor that appeals to them,” Marathon County Health Department Public Health Educator Laura Fischer said.

Fischer said flavored nicotine pouches first became available in 2016 and since then sales have boomed because of the ban on flavored cartridges and pod-based products.

“In 2016, there were approximately 160,000 units sold but when looking at just the first six months of 2020, there were almost 46 million units sold,” Fischer said.

Fischer said 9 out of 10 students wouldn’t even use vape or nicotine pouches if they didn’t have artificial flavor.

The month of September is known as National Recovery Month, raising awareness about substance abuse. Fischer said it’s an effort that never stops.

“Tobacco is sadly not going away so we try to focus on this year-round,” she said.

While traditional tobacco use has long been the main concern for school kids, Wausau School Resource Officers are turning their attention more towards vaping and other nicotine products.

“Middle school and even the grade school has seen an increase. I actually had devices with fourth-graders,” John Muir Middle School Resource Officer Kevin Cornell said.

Officer Cornell believes companies are purposely making the products easy to hide for kids.

“Why would you design something that’s easy to conceal or make it look like a common object that a student would be allowed to have? [It] shows that they’re trying to hide it and make it accessible to these kids,” Cornell said.

The health department wants to remind parents of the importance of talking with their kids about the harmful effects of tobacco products.

Call the 24/7 quitline at (800) QUIT NOW or text “ready” to 200400.

