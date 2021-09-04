Northwoods restaurant thankful for busy summer, patient guests and hard-working staff

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Thirty Whale in the Northwoods of Minocqua has seen one of the busiest summers in history. Restaurant owner Deanne Kidd says it’s been of the busiest summers she’s seen in her 37 years of ownership.

“I think a lot of people that might’ve taken longer trips or may have been flying and stuff, stayed closer to home,” said Kidd, “So it made our Northwoods really, really busy.”

Kidd has relied upon her hard-working staff to serve those larger crowds which have flocked to Minocqua to enjoy some outdoor recreation. She says a lot her staff returned from last year, in which they were able to stay open during summer 2020, before closing for the winter months. Having Reopened on April 30, she said a lot her staff was ready to get back to work.

“Everyone needed a little break after last summer, but they returned in a happy mood, they love working and they were anxious to get back,” said Kidd.

Even with the larger-than-average crowd, the staff managed to stay open and serve those who came, many leaving satisfied. However, for as many kind customers as there were, there was a fair share of impatient guests.

Sometimes it was a little difficult because sometimes, people forgot their manners.” said Kidd. “When they come in in a great mood and everyone’s happy and you just get one person that kind of sucks the wind out your sails. It was a little difficult sometimes being in this industry.”

Restaurants around the country have experienced similar situations with disgruntled customers upset by longer lines due to increased attendance or staff shortage. Now with some of Kidd’s summer staff leaving for college, she asks people to remain patient.

“All we wish for is people can be a little patient and kind with people and leave their rudeness out of here.,” said Kidd.

While some have shown frustration, a majority of the patrons at The Thirsty Whale have shown gratitude towards the friendly staff, to which Kidd is very thankful.

“We thank all the people that were so nice and gracious to our staff and were patient and kind and generous. We really appreciate all those people.”

The Thirsty Whale is located at 453 E Park Ave in Minocqua, Wis.

