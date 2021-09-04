Advertisement

Hilight Zone Week 3

By Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Conference play is here and that means the rivalries are bigger and the stakes are higher. Our Game of the Week featured a thriller between Wausau West and D.C. Everest that came down to the wire.

In a rematch from the 2020 postseason, Edgar proved its supremacy over Iola-Scandinavia once again with a shutout win. Plus CWC heavyweights Amherst, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, and Stratford all cruised to easy wins.

In a Marawood showdown, Abbotsford proved its #6 ranking with a blowout win over Marathon.

