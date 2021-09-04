HALFTIME: Mistakes, turnovers leave Wisconsin and Penn State scoreless at half

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers are scoreless at halftime against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

In a battle between two top 20 teams, the first half was a defensive battle between the two teams. Inside linebacker, Jack Sanborn, showed why he was the leader of the defense with this first quarter sack.

But quarterback Graham Mertz was facing pressure for much of the quarter, getting called for intentional grounding on one play and nearly fumbling the ball on this pressure.

Transfer Arnold Ebiketie (@A7chronic) is already making his presence felt for @PennStateFball 😳 pic.twitter.com/13aNSByH58 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2021

On the final drive of the quarter, the offense finally started moving. Early in the second quarter, they would march to the red zone but get stalled on two incomplete passes. Their 25-yard field goal attempt is blocked, keeping the game scoreless.

But after forcing a three-and-out, the offense was rolling again, driving into the red zone again. On third down at the Penn State eight-yard line, on a hand-off attempt Mertz fumbled the ball, giving it back to the Nittany Lions. The half would end with neither side scoring.

The ball is loose and the Nittany Lions have it!!@PennStateFball with another BIG TIME defensive play pic.twitter.com/zLCM1RznG2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2021

Mertz was 7/12 with 42 yards and a fumble. Running back Chez Mellusi had 69 rushing yards on 17 carries. The Badgers had 12 first downs to the Nittany Lions one.

The defense allowed 43 total yards in the half, including just two rushing yards.

