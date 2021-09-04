A Gleason man owns one smokin’ collection

GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everyone may have a little collection of their most prized possessions or antiques. But for Russ Gennrich, his collection is just heatin’ up with a lot of variety and a hint of flavor.

“I’m an eighth of the way to the Guinness World Record. The Guinness world record is 850, some guy has. I figured I’d have the record in three years,” Gennrich said.

He owns 140 grills, and he isn’t stopping now.

“I’ve only been collecting a hand full of years, not long at all. And it’s just escalated and now it’s kind of gotten out of hand. A lot of the locals call it the Gleason Grill Museum, believe it or not,” he said.

Gennrich said the love started back when he was young.

“[I] grew up hunting, was taught to make sausage at a young age, through my grandfather and father and always smoked stuff here and that was the start of it from young...and it just escalated into this,” Gennrich said.

In his collection, he has gas, charcoal and pellet smokers.

“This guy here is a rare, ‘66. This is one of nine ever produced. Very collecty [sic], very rare. Most of this stuff is common. There’s an odd-ball rare...with a bell, a button warmer up top. Chattanooga choo-choo,” he said.

He said he gets the grills by bargaining, going to thrift stores and some are even waiting for him in his driveway when he gets home.

“This particular smoker, grill, I bartered for three sticks of venison sausage, believe it or not, that’s how it works. This one was dropped off in my yard one day when I wasn’t home, a perfectly good grill that somebody didn’t want, nothing wrong with it, it all works.”

But the grill he gets the most use out of is a file cabinet.

“Another smoker made out of a file cabinet, that I have been using a lot over the past few years. I get a lot of laughs on it, But it works like a champ. It’s one of my favorite ones out of them all. I got these five to six hundred dollar smokers and here’s what I’m using. A lot of people get a kick out of it,” he said.

“The next guy in line is going to have a blast, dealing with them so. for now, here we are.”

Grills aren’t the only thing Gennrich is collecting. He also collects cribbage boards.

