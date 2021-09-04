First Alert Weather: Brighter days ahead, risk of storms Tuesday
More in the way of sunshine for the remainder of the holiday weekend.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mainly clear and quiet tonight. Patchy fog is possible toward morning in a few locales. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50 north, low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.
A fair amount of sunshine and pleasant on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s. Similar weather conditions on Labor Day with a mix of sun and clouds. A little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Our next weather maker will be in the form of a cold front Tuesday morning. Showers and scattered storms are expected leading up to and a few hours after daybreak on Tuesday from northwest to southeast. Downpours and lightning will be the main threats, along with perhaps some gusty winds. The wet weather and clouds during the morning will yield to some intervals of sunshine by the afternoon on Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s. At this point, Tuesday is not expected to be a First Alert Weather Day, but we will continue to monitor this in the next couple of days.
Wednesday is expected to have some sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers as the day goes along. A bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Dry and getting warmer toward the end of the new week with highs on Thursday near 70, in the low to mid 70s on Friday, then rising into the upper 70s on Saturday.
