First Alert Weather: Brighter days ahead, risk of storms Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mainly clear and quiet tonight. Patchy fog is possible toward morning in a few locales. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50 north, low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.

Mainly clear, a bit cool, and tranquil tonight. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine and pleasant on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s. Similar weather conditions on Labor Day with a mix of sun and clouds. A little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front will produce showers and storms early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

A cold front will produce showers and scattered storms leading up to daybreak. (WSAW)

Showers and storms will shift SE during the morning. (WSAW)

Our next weather maker will be in the form of a cold front Tuesday morning. Showers and scattered storms are expected leading up to and a few hours after daybreak on Tuesday from northwest to southeast. Downpours and lightning will be the main threats, along with perhaps some gusty winds. The wet weather and clouds during the morning will yield to some intervals of sunshine by the afternoon on Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s. At this point, Tuesday is not expected to be a First Alert Weather Day, but we will continue to monitor this in the next couple of days.

Highs will be close to average most of the next few days. (WSAW)

Wednesday is expected to have some sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers as the day goes along. A bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Dry and getting warmer toward the end of the new week with highs on Thursday near 70, in the low to mid 70s on Friday, then rising into the upper 70s on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.