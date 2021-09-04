Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next two games

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s game against Penn State, he announced via Instagram. He said he will not play the game against Penn State.

#Badgers will be without their star inside linebacker Leo Chenal for two weeks due to a positive COVID test. pic.twitter.com/1xe1FXgLg7 — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) September 4, 2021

Chenal also says he will miss the next two games as a result, including the Sept. 11 game against Eastern Michigan.

The linebacker is a two-year starter who was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020. He had 66 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and an interception last season. He was second on the team in tackles and led the team in sacks. His best game came against Minnesota when he had 13 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Senior inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas or sophomore Tatum Gress is expected to start in Chenal’s place.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.