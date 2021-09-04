Advertisement

Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next two games

Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor (9) is tackled by Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (45)...
Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor (9) is tackled by Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (45) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s game against Penn State, he announced via Instagram. He said he will not play the game against Penn State.

Chenal also says he will miss the next two games as a result, including the Sept. 11 game against Eastern Michigan.

The linebacker is a two-year starter who was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020. He had 66 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and an interception last season. He was second on the team in tackles and led the team in sacks. His best game came against Minnesota when he had 13 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Senior inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas or sophomore Tatum Gress is expected to start in Chenal’s place.

