Wisconsin extends COVID-19 vaccine $100 reward program

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is extending the $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program through Sun., Sept. 19, 2021.

Anyone 12 and up who gets their first dose during this time will receive a $100 reward.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says more than 65,000 Wisconsin residents received their first dose between the start of the reward program on Aug. 20 through Sept. 1.

“We’re excited to see so many Wisconsinites across the state rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and safety of themselves and others and claiming their $100 reward,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “I’m glad to be able to extend this program to give others the opportunity to take advantage of this great offer, and to do their part to help protect our state and stop the spread of the Delta variant.”

There’s no need to show proof of insurance, identification or citizenship to claim the reward.

Eligible participants will need to fill out a form at https://100.wisconsin.gov/ or call 844-684-1064.

Reward cards will be mailed to the recipient’s Wisconsin address. The state says it may take six-to-eight weeks to receive your reward.

Those who need transportation to a vaccination site can call 211.

The program was initially scheduled to end on Labor Day.

“The science and data are showing us that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the highly contagious Delta variant by getting vaccinated,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “All three COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting vaccinated now can help protect our state as we brace for this current surge, and it can put $100 in your pocket.”

