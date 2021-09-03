What drivers can expect to pay for Labor Day travel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s good news for drivers in the Badger State this Labor Day, they will not have to break the bank when filling up the tank.

Despite hurricane Ida’s hit on our nation’s oil and gas industry sending prices at the pump even higher in many states, Wisconsin’s gas comes from refineries based around the great lakes.

“Depending on where you are some of it may come from refineries in Illinois and Indiana, some of it may come from refineries by Superior or even in Minnesota but its all kind of a self contained eco system in terms of the supply chain coming right here within the upper Midwest,” says Nick Jarmusz, AAA director of public affairs.

AAA reports drivers will see a slight increase in price per gallon this weekend, but only by a few cents.

Unless you are heading down to areas directly impacted by hurricane Ida, you are not going to see a significant hike in gas prices Jarmusz says.

“Here in Wisconsin we’ve seen our gas prices tick up a little bit, maybe a few cents over the weekend, but we’re actually still below where we were a month ago so not a huge impact on us,” reports Jarmusz. “There’s no disruption to any of our supply chain so you don’t have to worry about gas not being available especially if you’re heading anywhere in the Midwest.”

Jarmusz encourages drivers to use the AAA mobile app, that will show you exactly what the gas prices are not only currently in the area but across the country if travelers are heading out of state this Labor Day.

Instead of driving around looking for the lowest prices and wasting gas, looking for gas you can find that all right on your phone.

AAA reports predict gas prices should resume a steady decline by the end of the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.