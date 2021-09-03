Wells Fargo awards grant to Junior Achievement Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wells Fargo Bank is granting Junior Achievement of Wisconsin a $55,000 grant to help them continue their quest to spread financial literacy to the state’s school kids.

Junior Achievement has a long history of teaching kids how to manage their personal finances to assure them a successful future. Over the years it has evolved, including college preparedness and entrepreneurial awareness into their mission.

“You can’t be what you can’t see, so let’s make sure Junior Achievement is providing that lens into a number of different career fields in the Wausau community,” said Wisconsin Junior Achievement President Michael Frohna.

The organization works with schools to offer training and exposure to different industries so kids can discover their interests from an early age. They also have real-world exercises to make it fun and rewarding.

“We do a pop-up food truck program for a week where students learn how to figure out a business, market a business, sell their product and then celebrate the success of that business all in a week’s time,” Frohna said.

Wausau was one of a handful of communities targeted by Wells Fargo to be a recipient of the grant’s funds. It will help ensure that the area’s next generation has the best chance to thrive economically.

