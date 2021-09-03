Advertisement

Wells Fargo awards grant to Junior Achievement Wisconsin

students pass by a Junior Achievement center
students pass by a Junior Achievement center(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wells Fargo Bank is granting Junior Achievement of Wisconsin a $55,000 grant to help them continue their quest to spread financial literacy to the state’s school kids.

Junior Achievement has a long history of teaching kids how to manage their personal finances to assure them a successful future.  Over the years it has evolved, including college preparedness and entrepreneurial awareness into their mission.

“You can’t be what you can’t see, so let’s make sure Junior Achievement is providing that lens into a number of different career fields in the Wausau community,” said Wisconsin Junior Achievement President Michael Frohna.

The organization works with schools to offer training and exposure to different industries so kids can discover their interests from an early age.  They also have real-world exercises to make it fun and rewarding.

“We do a pop-up food truck program for a week where students learn how to figure out a business, market a business, sell their product and then celebrate the success of that business all in a week’s time,” Frohna said.

Wausau was one of a handful of communities targeted by Wells Fargo to be a recipient of the grant’s funds.  It will help ensure that the area’s next generation has the best chance to thrive economically.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 10 Breaking
NEW INFO: One hurt in chemical leak outside of Wausau
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
Schofield Avenue sign in Weston
Schofield Avenue in Weston to be renamed in January
Teacher Kristofor Edwards arrested Monday for possession of child pornography.
Wausau 4th grade teacher facing 20 counts of possessing child pornography
Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
UPDATE: Schofield apartment complex garage fire deemed not suspicious

Latest News

police lights
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Milwaukee area Walmart
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Decline in new cases, but deaths in double digits again
Drier weather is on tap for Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather: Showers into Saturday, some sun returns this weekend
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information