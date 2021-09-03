Wastewater testing reflects COVID-19 spike in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to testing wastewater, Marathon County health officials can predict and track COVID-19 cases and predict coming trends.

Wausau Water Works has been testing samples since last September, looking to detect SARS-CoV2, which causes the COVID-19 virus. This can be detected in DNA through feces, similar to that of getting a COVID test or collecting DNA through blowing one’s nose.

“You shed a virus through your feces,” said Aaron Ruff, the Marathon County Public Health Educator, “When you have a city wastewater treatment plant, they’re able to sample how much virus is in that wastewater.”

The process sends samples to be tested in a lab and results return back to the health departments.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg posted recent data to her Facebook Thursday, showing an 89% higher concentration of coronavirus levels when compared to the last six weeks. The data reflects the rising positivity rate within the county over the course of August.

“It’s very unique. It’s very interesting,” said Ruff. “It’s another good way for communities to see transmission within their community.”

The process will continue to be a tool to help health officials predict COVID-19 trends.

