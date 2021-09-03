Advertisement

Wastewater testing reflects COVID-19 spike in Marathon County

Testing wastewater can detect coronavirus in feces
Testing wastewater can detect coronavirus in feces
Testing wastewater can detect coronavirus in feces(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to testing wastewater, Marathon County health officials can predict and track COVID-19 cases and predict coming trends.

Wausau Water Works has been testing samples since last September, looking to detect SARS-CoV2, which causes the COVID-19 virus. This can be detected in DNA through feces, similar to that of getting a COVID test or collecting DNA through blowing one’s nose.

“You shed a virus through your feces,” said Aaron Ruff, the Marathon County Public Health Educator, “When you have a city wastewater treatment plant, they’re able to sample how much virus is in that wastewater.”

The process sends samples to be tested in a lab and results return back to the health departments.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg posted recent data to her Facebook Thursday, showing an 89% higher concentration of coronavirus levels when compared to the last six weeks. The data reflects the rising positivity rate within the county over the course of August.

“It’s very unique. It’s very interesting,” said Ruff. “It’s another good way for communities to see transmission within their community.”

The process will continue to be a tool to help health officials predict COVID-19 trends.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
UPDATE: Schofield apartment complex garage fire deemed not suspicious
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Van Acre logo
New restaurant to open in Rib Mountain hotel this fall
Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff

Latest News

Apartment Complex Fire Latest 9/2/2021
Apartment Complex Fire Latest 9/2/2021
One Hospitalized in Chemical Leak 9/2/2021
One Hospitalized in Chemical Leak 9/2/2021
High School Sports 9/2/2021
Pacelli rolls Pittsville in football, Wisconsin Valley Conference play kicks off in volleyball
Police chief says working with insurance companies is important for residents
Everest Metro Police determine Schofield apartment fire not suspicious