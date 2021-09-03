Advertisement

Police officer chases chicken across the road

By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it happened right in front of Bush’s Chicken restaurant. Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

It’s unknown if it was apprehended or evaded arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 10 Breaking
NEW INFO: One hurt in chemical leak outside of Wausau
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
Schofield Avenue sign in Weston
Schofield Avenue in Weston to be renamed in January
Teacher Kristofor Edwards arrested Monday for possession of child pornography.
Wausau 4th grade teacher facing 20 counts of possessing child pornography
Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
UPDATE: Schofield apartment complex garage fire deemed not suspicious

Latest News

A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Employees find deceased infant outside Milwaukee funeral home
Body of baby found outside Milwaukee funeral home
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
Wausau Labor Day parade (FILE)
Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau