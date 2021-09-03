Pacelli rolls Pittsville in football, Wisconsin Valley Conference play kicks off in volleyball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In Pacelli’s first home football game in nearly two years, senior running back Brycen Cashin put on a show. Cashin scored four first quarter touchdowns and six total in the game to lead the Cardinals to a 39-16 win over Pittsville.

In volleyball, Valley rivals went to battle for the first time this year. Wausau West took care of Wisconsin Rapids in four sets, while Marshfield and D.C. Everest went right down to the wire.

