Grilling with Sunrise 7: Gorgonzola, mushroom and spinach stuffed beef tenderloin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shared a recipe perfect to grill up for your Labor Day weekend.

Gorgonzola, Mushroom and Spinach Stuffed Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients:

Beef tenderloin, silver skin removed

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Any other seasoning you like on your steak

Butterfly your beef tenderloin lengthwise. Season the inside of the tenderloin with your seasonings. On the inside of your tenderloin, place your spinach, mushrooms and gorgonzola cheese. Close the tenderloin and tie with butcher twine. Next, season the outside of your beef tenderloin and place it on the grill. The grill should be at about 375 degrees. Cook your tenderloin over the flame to your liking, rotating a quarter turn about every 6-7 minutes. Pull off the grill and the tenderloin rest for about 5-10 minutes before serving.

Cheesy Garlic King’s Hawaiian Rolls

Ingredients:

1 package King’s Hawaiian Rolls

1/2 cup of butter

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 squeeze of lemon juice

Sliced mozzarella cheese

Melt your butter. Stir in the minced garlic, garlic powder and lemon juice. Cut the King’s Hawaiian Rolls in half, and place them on the grill. Brush the cut side with your garlic butter and grill that side down until it reaches a nice appearance of golden brown. Once that side is done, flip it and place a slice of mozzarella cheese on top. Grill until the mozzarella cheese melts. Take off the grill and enjoy! You can use the leftover garlic butter on the outside of your tenderloin when you are finished with the rolls.

