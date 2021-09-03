Everest Metro Police determine Schofield apartment fire not suspicious

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police have deemed the fire that took place at the Metro Center Apartment Complex in Schofield is not suspicious in nature. The fire remains under investigation.

“During our initial investigation, we were able to determine that the cause of the fire is still undetermined,” said Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz, “We’re still looking at a lot of our reports that have to be finalized, but there’s nothing suspicious about the blaze at this time.”

Several garages at the complex were destroyed by the fire, but fire departments managed to keep the fire from spreading to apartment buildings. Everyone living in the buildings is safe.

Thanks to photos and videos from residents, plus interviews from the scene, police determined the fire started in a singular garage unit and spread from there. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Chief Shulz says that filling out insurance packets is important for victims at this time, not only to help in conciseness in the investigation but also for the sake of those affected by the fire.

“When you report that stuff to the insurance company, the insurance companies always ask for a copy of the police report and your names will be associated with our report, along with your insurance company.”

Having renters insurance is a valuable thing in times like these. It’s inexpensive and can be the difference in replacing personal possessions. Terri Marcell is an insurance agent at Marcell Insurance Agency Inc in Schofield and she says renters insurance is a way to help replace items that took a long time to acquire.

“When you acquire things, you do it little by little, not all at one time, so the cost is very great if you had to replace everything you owned in one day,” said Marcell. “So, it’s great to have renters to help you do that.”

It’s important to note that automobiles would not be covered by renters insurance, as that would fall under auto insurance and would require comprehensive coverage.

The fire at the Metro Center Apartments remains under investigation and reports from the scene are being finalized.

